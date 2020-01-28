Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Short Interest Update

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 307,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total value of $532,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 2,049,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $266,418.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,821.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMX remained flat at $$0.19 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 719,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

