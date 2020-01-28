AFLAC (AFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect AFLAC to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

