Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 920,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AFYA opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86. Afya has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Afya in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,760,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.