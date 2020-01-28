Ag Growth International Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:AFN opened at C$46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.13 million and a PE ratio of 154.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$37.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.11.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$255.73 million. Research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 2.9740921 EPS for the current year.

AFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.00.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

