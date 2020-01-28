Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Update

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 10,170,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Agenus stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Agenus has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Agenus by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 48,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Agenus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

