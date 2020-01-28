Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 435,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $735,175.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $198.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

