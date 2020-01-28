AiLink Token (ALI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,111.00

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. AiLink Token has a total market cap of $36,111.00 and $2,018.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AiLink Token has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One AiLink Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AiLink Token (ALI) is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,140,354,527 tokens. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in.

AiLink Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AiLink Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

