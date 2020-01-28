Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Air T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $88,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,776.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,137.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,519 shares of company stock worth $154,475 over the last three months. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIRT stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

