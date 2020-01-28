Airbloc (ABL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.63 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Airbloc has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Airbloc has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BitForex, IDEX and CPDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.03172887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX, OKEx and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

