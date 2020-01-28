Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €153.00 by UBS Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €157.00 ($182.56) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €142.54 ($165.74).

Shares of EPA:AIR traded up €1.26 ($1.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €134.16 ($156.00). 688,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €132.34 and a 200 day moving average of €127.48.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

