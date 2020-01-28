Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,128. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

