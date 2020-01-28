Akroma Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $7,812.00 and $6.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.01905201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00124356 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

