Alacer Gold (ASR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$190.09 million during the quarter.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

TSE:ASR opened at C$6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.98. Alacer Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.03 and a 52 week high of C$7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Alacer Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alacer Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.