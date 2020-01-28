ALAX (ALX) Price Hits $0.0029

ALAX (CURRENCY:ALX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ALAX has a market cap of $60,661.00 and approximately $338.00 worth of ALAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALAX has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One ALAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Liquid and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043519 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ALAX Profile

ALAX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. ALAX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,757,685 tokens. The Reddit community for ALAX is /r/Alaxplatform. ALAX’s official Twitter account is @ALAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALAX is alax.io.

ALAX Token Trading

ALAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Crex24 and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

