Alchemint Standards Market Cap Reaches $229,744.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 53.4% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $229,744.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.03166243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00194818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

