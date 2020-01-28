Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TH Capital increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $534.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

