ALIS (ALIS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. ALIS has a market cap of $1.00 million and $10.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALIS has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One ALIS token can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.03145554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00195244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00123821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp.

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

