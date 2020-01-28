All Sports Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and $75,502.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.05624370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00127752 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032886 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $10.39, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $13.77 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

