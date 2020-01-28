Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATI opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.17. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

