Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Update

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 777,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

ARLP stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 5,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,750.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 281,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARLP. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

