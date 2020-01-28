Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

