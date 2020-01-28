Allstate (ALL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $118.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

