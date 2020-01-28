Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,346,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 289,314 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,340,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. BidaskClub cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,985,552.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,404 shares of company stock worth $9,758,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.11. 15,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

