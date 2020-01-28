Alpha Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $559.00 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Alpha Token token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, Token Store, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Alpha Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Token has a market cap of $444,700.00 and $559.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.12 or 0.03145653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

