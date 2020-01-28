Alphabet (GOOGL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL):

1/27/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,450.00.

1/24/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $1,525.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $1,625.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

1/17/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Alphabet had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $1,600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,350.00.

1/10/2020 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $1,400.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,525.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,325.00.

12/3/2019 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,431.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,393.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,269.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,011.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,469,000 after purchasing an additional 82,003 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

