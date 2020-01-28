Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after acquiring an additional 113,206 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,438.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,393.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,269.67. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

