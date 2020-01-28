Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $596,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,287,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,793,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,433.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,393.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,269.67. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

