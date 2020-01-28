Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,435.39. 216,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,393.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,269.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

