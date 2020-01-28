Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alphabet by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $114,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,438.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,393.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,269.67. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.