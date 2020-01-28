Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -1.68 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alphabet’s ranking:

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,451.17. 460,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,393.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,269.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.