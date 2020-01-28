Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.68

News articles about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of -1.68 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $18.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,450.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,473. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,393.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,269.88. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market cap of $991.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

