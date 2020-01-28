Alphacat Hits Market Capitalization of $515,868.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. Alphacat has a total market cap of $515,868.00 and $56,948.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.03145554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00195244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00123821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

