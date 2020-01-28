Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Altice USA has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

