AltraVue Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. QAD makes up approximately 6.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 1.27% of QAD worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of QAD by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in QAD by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in QAD by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.45. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,880. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -86.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.86%.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $96,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,300,095 shares in the company, valued at $207,350,580.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $143,430.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,305,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,826,591.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,669. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QADA. BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sidoti boosted their price target on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

