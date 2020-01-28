AltraVue Capital LLC Cuts Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,940 shares during the period. Par Pacific makes up approximately 3.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 0.55% of Par Pacific worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 1,514,300.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 454,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 69.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 347.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 130,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,937,000 after purchasing an additional 88,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

PARR traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,488. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 31,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $775,622.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,938.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Silberman sold 66,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $1,679,657.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,459.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,290. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

