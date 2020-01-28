AltraVue Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

AltraVue Capital LLC lowered its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chase makes up about 2.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Chase worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCF. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chase by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,187,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chase by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,276,000.

CCF traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,776. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $80.51 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.11 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $60,010.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,354,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

