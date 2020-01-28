AltraVue Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,280 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial comprises about 1.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of B. Riley Financial worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 183,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 303,578 shares of company stock worth $2,895,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

RILY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,644. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $711.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.85.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

