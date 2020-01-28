AltraVue Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

AltraVue Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Landec accounts for 3.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.89% of Landec worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the third quarter valued at $345,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Landec by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Landec by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Landec by 22.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 407,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landec alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,757.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $195,626. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,760. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $332.92 million, a P/E ratio of -31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.75. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Landec’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.