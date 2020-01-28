AltraVue Capital LLC Purchases 39,830 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of The Hackett Group worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $486.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

HCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

