AltraVue Capital LLC Raises Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Nomad Foods comprises 5.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Nomad Foods worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 631,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,779 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 656,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 117,096 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 246,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. 19,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,368. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

