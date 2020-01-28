AltraVue Capital LLC Raises Stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 242,490 shares during the period. Rosetta Stone comprises 6.3% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 2.93% of Rosetta Stone worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rosetta Stone during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 244.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

RST stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. 18,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,919. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $434.52 million, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Rosetta Stone Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.