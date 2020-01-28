AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Winmark comprises about 3.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.93% of Winmark worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the third quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winmark stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,053. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $152.70 and a 12 month high of $206.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.01 and a 200 day moving average of $178.29. The company has a market capitalization of $768.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.27.

WINA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total value of $991,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

