AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 3,690 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

AltraVue Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Northrim BanCorp makes up about 2.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Northrim BanCorp worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $241.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

