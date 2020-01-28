AltraVue Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank accounts for about 2.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 253.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

BMTC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.77. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

BMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

