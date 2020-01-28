Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Altria Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. 299,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.