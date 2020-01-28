Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Mercatox, IDEX and Coinrail. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $308,898.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus launched on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX, Kucoin, Mercatox, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

