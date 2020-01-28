Amdocs (DOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Amdocs has set its Q1 guidance at $1.02-1.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.44-4.61 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOX stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

