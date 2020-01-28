American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

