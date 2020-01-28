American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,870 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.59% of American Tower worth $597,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $237.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.52. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $165.67 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

