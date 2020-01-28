Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $162.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.